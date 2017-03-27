Troop 5320 kicks off 1st cookie sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rebekah Fountain.

Vestavia Hills Girl Scout Troop 5320, a Daisy troop serving kindergarten and first grades, kicked off their first year selling cookies at booth sale at Brookwood Village on Feb. 11.

The troop held a meeting to decide how they would use their proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“We talked at our last meeting about the differences between the things that we need and the things that we wanted,” said Melissa Howell, troop leader.

“The girls decided they would like to find a charity or somebody who is in need of something,” she said. “We’re going to donate part of the money for that, then use the other part for something they want, and they’re going to have a party!”

When asked what her favorite part of selling cookies is, Girl Scout Charlotte Stamper replied, “Because we get to do fun things.”

The girls also received the CEO Cookie Patch from Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.

– Submitted by Rebekah Fountain.