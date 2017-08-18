Troop 4 Scouts trek through New Mexico wilderness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Thomas Little. Boy Scouts and their leaders from Vestavia Hills’ Troop 4 at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Three crews of Boy Scouts and their leaders from BSA Troop 4 in Vestavia Hills went on a life changing summer trek through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Philmont covers 214 square miles of vast wilderness with trails that climb from 6,500 feet to as high as 12,441 feet above sea level. During their treks, the crews hiked 80, 65 and 60 miles over 12 days.

The Scouts and their advisers carried everything they needed to survive during the trek on their backs while hiking from camp to camp. They participated in backcountry programs along the way, including rock climbing, rifle shooting, fly-fishing and gold prospecting.

The trek included a conservation project where the scouts learned and participated in the upkeep of Philmont’s ecosystem. Along the trek, scouts endured tough challenges including backpacking in bear and mountain lion territory, steep climbs and often inclement weather.

Philmont Scout Ranch is the Boy Scouts of America’s premier high adventure camp and the largest youth camp in the world serving nearly one million participants since 1938.

– Submitted by Thomas Little.