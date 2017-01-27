Troop 4 Eagle Scouts named

× Expand Photo courtesy of Thomas Little. Boy Scout Troop 4, chartered through Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, announced that Alec Albright, Stephen Mims, Connor Ridgway and Thomas Sturdivant have earned the rank of Eagle.

Boy Scout Troop 4, chartered through Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, announced that Alec Albright, Stephen Mims, Connor Ridgway and Thomas Sturdivant have earned the rank of Eagle.

The troop celebrated their achievement at a Court of Honor on Jan. 22.

Alec Albright is the son of Jeff and Donna Albright and is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. Alec’s Eagle project was developed in response to a request to replace the three worn down picnic tables at Scout Square in Vestavia Hills with newly constructed wooden tables. Alec plans to attend Mississippi State University or the University of Alabama at Birmingham and plans to major in marketing.

Stephen Mims is the son of David and Holly Mims and is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. For his Eagle project, he coordinated the building of an outdoor stage and benches to serve Cornerstone Christian School as a Performing Arts Center and outdoor classroom. Stephen plans to attend the University of Alabama after graduation, where he will study management information systems.

Connor Ridgway is the son of Chris and Amy Ridgway and is a junior at Vestavia Hills High School. For his Eagle project, he chose to fulfill a need at Regency Retirement Village in Homewood, where he built elevated flower beds for the residents to enjoy. Connor plans to attend the University of Alabama after graduation.

Thomas Sturdivant is the son of Jim and Susan Sturdivant and is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. Thomas’ Eagle project was performed for Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, where he constructed and installed a large, heavy-duty storage unit and bench in the church’s fitness room. Thomas will attend Auburn University or Birmingham-Southern College in the fall, where he plans to major in media studies.

– Submitted by Thomas Little.