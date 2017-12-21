Trivia Pursuit

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Team Too Cool for Lakeview discusses their answers to a round of questions at the Dec. 6 live trivia night at Diplomat Deli. Many of the players on the team, who are Vestavia Hills High School alumni, have been playing at the deli since the nights started last summer.

Long-time eatery Diplomat Deli has its daily regulars, but every other Wednesday night, the crowd looks a little different.

From all ages and backgrounds, a group gathers for an evening of good-hearted competition over seemingly inconsequential factoids.

Those just looking to have a casual evening out can gather at the deli for a night of live trivia with host Reed Lochamy, and enjoy specials and fun in a family friendly space.

“We love this community, and anything that we can do to help make it better is all worthwhile,” co-owner Joseph Hoskin said.

Trivia nights began last summer and will continue through the colder months while other activities at the restaurant take a break.

Hoskin, who used to manage a downtown watering hole, isn’t unfamiliar to the trivia scene. Several years ago, he and a fellow bar manager started Birmingham’s first live trivia night with Lochamy.

Lochamy, who is a Hoover High School English teacher, said he enjoyed doing trivia but found it to be too much while also teaching full time.

But when Hoskin approached him about doing a game every couple weeks — and earlier in the evening than most games — he was excited to give it another go.

“This has been a lot of fun,” he said.

The games are eight regulation rounds of three questions, followed by a bonus round, and players put points in order of confidence in their answers.

Lochamy said he has a bank of nearly 5,000 questions from his previous run as a game host, but added he likes to add new ones that play on current events and trends, as well as pop culture.

He said he tries to put together a list that has topics ranging from 20th century politics to popular musicians to geography.

“It really is just general trivia across the board,” he said.

Hoskin said he started trivia night to provide another outlet for folks in Vestavia to be able to spend a night out but still feel comfortable bringing their children.

So far, he said, the community seems to be enjoying the atmosphere.

“We’ve had a very very good response,” he said.

Several of the teams are made up of people who used to play in Lakeview, including David Bishop who plays with fellow Vestavia Hills High School alumni each week.

Bishop said his team, Too Cool for Lakeview, has played most weeks since the deli began.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s kind of an adult crowd. It’s relaxed.”

Lochamy said there are only minor differences between what someone would experience at a trivia game downtown and at the deli, most notably the more family-friendly team names.

“But other than that, it’s very similar,” he said with a chuckle.

The games are sponsored by Good People Brewing Co., and the deli has food and drink specials, with the kitchen staying open later to allow players to eat and drink while they play.

For more information about upcoming trivia nights, visit Diplomat Deli’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DiplomatDeli.