Tough Love

Demarcos "Marco" Johnson, center, surrounded by Pizitz staff members, from left: Kathie Knickrehm, Angela Pope, Tom Callahan, Donna Watkins, Kathy Rogers, Dena Moncrief and Amber Payne. Demarcos "Marco" Johnson shows off his high school equivalency diploma after recently receiving it in a special ceremony at Pizitz Middle School. He and his supporters also marked the occasion with a celebratory breakfast.

There are many kinds of love.

There’s the kind written about in romance novels and portrayed on the movie screen and the kind hallmarked in family paintings and holiday celebrations. And then there’s the kind that’s tough — that pushes forward, no matter the challenges or circumstances.

That’s the kind of love that pushed Marco Johnson to pursue a goal that, at one time, he thought he’d never attain: finally getting his high school equivalency diploma.

“For so long, I really regretted it,” Johnson said of dropping out of Jess Lanier High School, now Bessemer City High School, at age 17. “It was always a burden. It was something that I never finished.”

Demarcos “Marco” Johnson, a custodial staff member at Pizitz Middle School, grew up in Bessemer with four other siblings, but his adolescence was far from easy.

Johnson said he dropped out when he was a junior, about a year after his mother died.

“Before she passed, I told her I would be the one to graduate, and I didn’t,” he said.

He said his sister had made it to the 12th grade, but she was critically injured and paralyzed in an accident, preventing her from finishing. His three brothers also dropped out because of run-ins with the law and other circumstances.

When Johnson was in high school, Alabama students were required to wait until at least their sophomore year to take the state exit exam, a requirement for graduation that was removed in 2013.

“There was always so much hype around it,” he said.

Like all 10th-grade students, he said, he was anxious to take the exam to see where he stood to graduate one day. The night before, he said, he could hardly sleep. He made sure he put his school shirt in the wash so he would be crisp and professional to take the test.

The morning of the exam, as he was taking his shirt out of the dryer to get ready for school, police knocked on the door, bringing the news about his mother.

Though he said he tried to go to school and take the exam, the impact of his mother’s death was more than he could handle.

“At 16 I thought I was a pretty sharp young man, but looking back on it, I was pretty inexperienced in a lot of areas, and dealing with that was one of them,” he said.

Johnson said he stayed in school long enough to attempt to take the exit exam the next year, but he eventually lost motivation.

“You kind of sink into your own world, so it took some time climbing up out of that and wanting to grow again,” he said.

During the next nine years, Johnson said he tried multiple times to pick his education back up, but that often, life would get in the way.

Then, he came to Pizitz.

“Everybody took an instant liking to him, because he’s just got a huge personality,” Pizitz Principal Tom Callahan said.

In the early summer of 2015, Callahan said the school found itself needing a custodial substitute, a need that can often be difficult to fill.

Through the school’s substitute supplier, Kelly Services, Callahan said Johnson came in and got to work, and after a couple months as a sub, the school offered him a position as a 12-month employee.

When he came on staff, Johnson said he