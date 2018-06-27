The beauty of inclusion

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Coleton Phillips. Sensory bags, like the one seen above, were developed by KultureCity and are available at participating venues such as the Birmingham Zoo and the McWane Science Center. The bags contain items that help individuals with sensory disabilities to better navigate large spaces that might otherwise be overwhelming. Sensory bags, like the one seen above, were developed by KultureCity and are available at participating venues such as the Birmingham Zoo and the McWane Science Center. The bags contain items that help individuals with sensory disabilities to better navigate large spaces that might otherwise be overwhelming. × 2 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Rick Urbanowski. Co-founder of KultureCity Dr. Julian Maha, left, speaks with an employee during a training session. × 3 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Rick Urbanowski. The sensory bags were developed by KultureCity and are available at participating venues such as the Birmingham Zoo and the McWane Science Center. The bags contain items that help individuals with sensory disabilities to better navigate large spaces that might otherwise be overwhelming. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Rick Urbanowski. KultureCity has been working with larger venues to create sensory rooms for individuals with sensory disabilities. The rooms offer individuals with a calm environment that will reduce the amount of sensory triggers that large events spaces can sometimes have. × 5 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Rick Urbanowski. Dr. Maha speaks at Sloss Tech 2017. Prev Next

For the roughly 22 million people who will attend an NBA game this year, most won’t think twice about the loud music, flashing lights and throngs of people.

But for the parents, siblings and guardians of someone with a sensory disability, the same atmosphere that encourages excitement for fans is one that generates immense anxiety, often enough to keep them from ever approaching an arena.

However, the founders, staff and volunteers at KultureCity are hoping to continue work that has made social events, such as NBA games, more approachable for those living with a sensory disability. As the organization moves through its fifth year, it hopes to bring more families back into the community.

Dr. Julian Maha, co-founder of KultureCity, spoke at the April Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon, as he has at numerous events around the country, and described how the nonprofit is working to increase awareness about sensory needs and highlight “sensory friendly” events, as well as pushing for full sensory inclusion.

According to Centers for Disease Control estimates, one in 68 children is likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and Maha said that number is likely to increase as doctors and parents become more aware of the symptoms. Maha and his wife Dr. Michele Kong founded KultureCity in 2013 after learning and working through their son Abram’s autism diagnosis.

KultureCity began as a Facebook page and effort to raise awareness and provide resources for parents of children diagnosed with autism. It has since grown into an organization with international reach and resources for all kinds of sensory needs, including autism, post traumatic stress disorder, dementia or other conditions.

But more than providing tools for parents of children with autism, Kong said the organization wants to break down the barriers that keep families from being part of normal social situations.

“Ultimately our goal is to have that culture shift and culture change for individuals that have these unique challenges,” she said.

While “sensory friendly” events and days at theme parks, restaurants and other venues are nice, it limits the times and places that families who have a sensory need can participate.

“True inclusion means it doesn’t matter when you go and what time you go,” Kong said. “The resources should always be there.”

KultureCity might be most well-known for the sensory bags provided at locations such as the Birmingham Zoo and McWane Science Center, which provide noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys and sunglasses. KultureCity also pioneered the lifeBOKS, a kit that provides tracking technology that can prevent children from wandering too far or getting lost.

These tools, and having businesses that provide them, are the first step in creating a culture that is inviting to everyone, Kong said.

“That’s really defining accessibility,” she said.

Even more important than having sensory bags or other tools, she said, is training employees and staff to understand and accommodate those with sensory disabilities.

Diane and former Mayor Butch Zaragoza, who have been involved with KultureCity from the early days, said they have been able to see the power that true accessibility can have, and the influence KultureCity has had on bringing that about.

“That’s what I see,” Diane Zaragoza said. “Their vision is still what they can do to bring families out and involve them.”

The Zaragozas said no one in their own family that has been diagnosed with autism, but they can already see the awareness that has been instilled in their grandchildren through volunteering with KultureCity has affected how they treat others.

“These children, they are bullied,” Diane Zaragoza said of many children with sensory needs, “and I think that that is such a horrific thing that other kids just can’t understand and realize that it’s not a fault of these children, and that they can’t find a way to help reach out to them and befriend them.”

She said she is thankful for KultureCity, and the steps it has taken to educate those in Vestavia Hills and across the globe.

However, the couple said, there is still work that can be done.

“They’ve got a whole lot of talent,” Butch Zaragoza said. “I think that we need to find a way to get them involved in the community or in the business industry, because they can bring value.”

Maha discussed the same topic at his chamber luncheon, and KultureCity has begun working with businesses and higher education institutions to try to increase the resources that those with autism have as they get older.

“Unless you have entire communities, entire nations, really everybody trained and on board, you will not have the culture shift that you want,” Kong said.

To that end, KultureCity recently opened a new space in downtown Birmingham, at 2324 2nd Ave. N., where the organization can provide training for businesses and other groups on how to best provide accessibility to those with sensory needs.

In that space, Kong said trained individuals can provide education to business owners of all kinds, whether they be NBA stadiums or just a local restaurant wanting to provide true accessibility.

Additionally, the organization recently launched a KultureCity mobile application, which provides a comprehensive list of sensory-accessible venues around the country, as well as additional resources.

“The range of topics is wide,” Kong said. “We wanted to do this where it’s a quick, easy way for a family to access key information that they might need.”

For those interested in getting involved, either as individuals or as a business, Diane and Butch Zaragoza encouraged them to reach out.

“It’s up to us as citizens and everything to try to put these opportunities out there,” Butch Zaragoza said.

For more information about becoming a sensory-accessible business, to learn about volunteering opportunities or for sensory disability resources, visit kulturecity.org.