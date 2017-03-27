Taste of the Heights to showcase student art, local food scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alicia Hunsberger. Taste of the Heights is set for April 18.

The teachers and PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights have invited the community to enjoy a night of student art and local food at this year’s Taste of the Heights.

The event, in its third year, allows the community to spend the evening enjoying the creative work of VHECH students as well as a sampling of the community’s favorite restaurants.

Taste of the Heights is April 18 and will feature a silent auction and the ability for parents to purchase framed works.

“It’s really just an opportunity to just showcase kids’ work and have a community event with that,” said VHECH Principal Alicia Hunsberger.

Hunsberger said she is looking forward to getting to experience the event for the first time as the school’s new principal.

“It’s a fun family evening,” she said.

While the crowd is usually made up of parents, Hunsberger said the entire community is invited to see the works of art from K-5 students and the chance to meet representatives from local food establishments.

Silent auction items, she said, are generally from local merchants, and the money raised goes a long way for the school’s programs.

No registration is required, and guests can drop in and out from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the school.

For more information, contact the school at 402-5480.