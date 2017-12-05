Symphony Volunteer Council begins new season with membership party

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Betsy Cooper. (L-R) Janis Zeanah, Kathie Ramsey, Sally and Alex Hood. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo Courtesy Betsy Cooper. Martha Black, Cheree and Eric Carlton, Melinda Thornbury. Prev Next

The Symphony Volunteer Council (SVC) held its first membership event of the new season on Oct 24 at Jemison Art Gallery. Hosts were Corbin and Kim Morgan, Jemison Day and Dick Jemison.

Members and guests enjoyed fine wine and a variety of hors d'oeuvre, topped off with mini bowls of Santa Fe soup prepared by Robert Raiford. He and Zane Rhoades, hospitality co-chairmen, coordinated party plans.

Attendees were delighted with the gallery's exhibits of contemporary art, including paintings, art glass and wood carvings. They were welcomed by SVC President Char Bonsack and Alabama Symphony Orchestra Interim Executive Director Cheryle Caplinger.

Other attendees from the Vestavia area included Martha and Bob Black, Betsy and Joe Cooper, Janis Zeanah, Cheree and Eric Carlton, Bettie Davenport, Chandler and Jane Paris Smith, Melinda Thornbury, Jonnie and Rich Venglik, Nancy Delony, Kathie Ramsey, Betty Jo Gorman, Bobbie Holland, Alex and Sally Hood and Barbarann Beckett-Gaines.

For membership information, go to https://svcalabama.com/membership.