Swim league to host Southern Classic

× Expand Courtesy of Birmingham Swim League

Birmingham Swim League, a USA sanctioned swim club, will host a competition at the Birmingham Crossplex.

January 20-22. Swimmers from Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Homewood, Trussville and cities across Alabama will be competing in events ranging from the 50-yard Freestyle to the 400-yard Individual Medley and more.

For some swimmers, this will be the first chance to compete in year-round swimming, while others are seasoned veterans of the sport and preparing for national level competitions. Birmingham Swim League offers swim lessons with innovative technique and skills instruction from professional coaches for all ages and ability levels. For more information call 823-5512 or email the coaches at swim4bsl@gmail.com.

--Submitted by Birmingham Swim League--