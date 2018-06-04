Library in the Forest kicks off summer reading

× 1 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 2 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 3 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 4 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 5 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 6 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 7 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 8 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 9 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 10 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 11 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 12 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 13 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 14 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 15 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 16 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 17 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 18 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 19 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 20 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 21 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 22 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 23 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 24 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 25 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 26 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 27 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 28 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 29 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 30 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 31 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 32 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 33 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 34 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 35 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 36 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 37 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 38 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 39 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 40 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. × 41 of 41 Expand Alyx Chandler The Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff brought out large groups of families to sign up for the 2018 summer reading and watch Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement perform on Thursday, May 31, at the library. Prev Next

It was all "ooooh's" and "ahhhh's" on Thursday, May 31, at the Vestavia Library Summer Reading kickoff finale.

Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and circus-style performance group Global Movement gave a rousing hour and a half long show of aerial silks, dance numbers, hula-hooping, guitar riffs and acrobatics. Families ate hotdogs and chips and gathered together outside to watch. This was also the first year that a live band performed.

The first 500 children that signed up for Summer Reading received a goody bag with coupons and treats from event sponsors.

Go to the summer reading sign up form here.