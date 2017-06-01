Summer Photo Contest accepting submissions

It's June and officially time for our annual Summer Photo Contest!

Submit up to four photos in either of our two categories. The first category is any summer fun photo and the second category is a summer photo displaying a copy of Vestavia Voice wherever you are.

Email high resolution photos in JPG format to kwilliams@starnespublishing.com. Be sure to include captions with the location, anyone pictured and the photo credit. Submissions will be featured on our Vestavia Voice Facebook page throughout the summer.

The deadline to submit is Aug. 4. Winners will be featured in our September print edition.