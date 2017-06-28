Staying safe while enjoying a summer cookout

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Taking proper precautions is key to having safe grill-outs this summer.

Summer is in full swing, and whether for patriotic holiday parties or just an evening on the deck or patio, countless people will be firing up grills this season.

But with great barbecue power, comes great responsibility.

Capt. Ryan Farrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department said that it’s not uncommon for them to get calls, especially during the summer months, to respond to a situation of a cookout gone wrong.

The National Fire Prevention Association reported that from 2009-13, firefighters responded to more than 8,900 grill fires annually in the U.S. And according to NFPA, July is the peak month for grill fires.

Farrell said they don’t discourage folks from grilling, but do want them to take the proper precautions.

First, he said — and NFPA materials reiterated — the most important thing is to make sure that the grill is away from the house or other structures and is not surrounded by material that could catch fire.

“Any time you have an open flame, make sure there’s nothing combustible around it,”Farrell said.

It’s also important to keep grills clean and make sure that airways in charcoal grills are clear and that hoses and lines on natural gas and propane grills are in good repair.

“Of course, have a fire extinguisher nearby,” he said.

And under no circumstances — even in a torrential downpour — should a grill be moved under an eave or awning.

“That’s really the worst thing you can do,” Farrell said.

Even once the actual grilling is over, using proper cleanup techniques can be crucial, especially with charcoal grills.

Embers and ashes can remain hot and cause combustion several days after their initial use, Farrell said. Once the grilling is done and the embers have cooled, he said they should be soaked in water and moved to an empty metal container.

Farrell said the department has had multiple cases in which someone thought the embers were completely extinguished and threw them away, leading to a fire in a trash can or worse.

If all else fails, though, Farrell said there is no reason not to call if something goes wrong.

He said they often encounter situations that may have been easily resolved, but homeowners or those grilling thought they could handle it on their own.

“That time delay can make a huge difference,” he said.

For natural gas and propane grills, NFPA also recommends calling the fire department if the user can smell gas or propane while cooking. If you can safely shut off the gas supply, Farrell said to do so immediately, but then to call 911 for assistance.

Those grilling this summer should also keep in mind the safety hazards other than fire. Grills can cause severe burn injuries, and anyone not operating the grill — especially children — should stay at least 3 feet away at all times.

For more information visit nfpa.org/grilling.