Staying aware: VHPD teaches self-defense to community

Each April, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest invites the Vestavia Hills Police Department to host an informational session on self-defense. This year, community members gathered on April 14 to hear from officers and learn more about staying safe.

Terri Leslie, adult services librarian and department head, said she originally came up with the idea for a class when she was attending a Take Back the Night event in Vestavia.

Take Back the Night is an international nonprofit that hosts informative and awareness events dedicated to ending sexual, relationship and domestic violence in all forms, she said, and she wanted to offer an open and free self-defense class during every April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“I didn’t think anyone was offering classes at that time around here, so I got with the Vestavia Hills Police Department and was looking around to see who could teach it,” Leslie said. “I found out they actually go out into the community and teach those classes; they had gone through special training for it.”

VHPD Sergeant Kristin Hardin said she has been teaching the class at the library for three years now. The focus of the two-to-three-hour self-defense session, she said, is on awareness and prevention, and generally doesn’t get hands-on or include lessons with dummies. Instead, the officers give a presentation, show a few demonstrations and then let the audience ask questions, Hardin said, and there are usually several.

Leslie said the class has been popular over the years, and said she is thankful for the officers.“They do this on their off time and volunteer their time, which is amazing to me,” Leslie said.

Although officers show some punching, kicking and other self-defense moves on how to break contact with an assailant, the afternoon mostly sheds light on situations that people might not think are dangerous but often can be, Hardin said.

“I’m a woman so we see horrible things on TV and movies every day, and I’m always very aware that women have to stay aware,” Leslie said. “It was something that I thought would be helpful for me and the women I love.”

Each year, women always ask about carrying guns, stun-guns and pepper spray, and Hardin suggests that if they decide they’re able and prefer to do that, then they should make sure to also practice with it beforehand and ensure that they are able to properly use it. This way, she said, the weapon won’t get turned around and used against them.

“We encourage people to pay more attention on what’s going on. A lot of times, we’ll point out things that people have never noticed before,” Hardin said. “Because if you’ve never had an incident where something has happened or you’ve been attacked or you’ve had a reason to pay attention, a lot of people don’t realize all of the things that are going on around them all of the time.”

Another question a lot of people ask about is when to call 911, Hardin said. At the end of every class, Hardin encourages people to take some time to save the non-emergency police phone number — which for Vestavia Hills is 823-1153 — to their speed dial or in their contacts. That way, she said, people are able to quickly and easily call the number if they don’t have time to look for it.

“If you’re riding down the street and see something but don’t know if it is 911 worthy, call the non-emergency 911 [police] number and you’re still getting the same dispatch,” she said.

To contact VHPD for inquiries about the self-defense program or other non-emergency information, call 978-0140 or email Harding at kharding@vhal.org.

Tips To Stay Safe

► Keep doors to your car and your home locked at all times. If someone knocks on the door that you were not expecting or aren’t comfortable talking to, don’t answer the door. Hardin said to make sure they know you’re still home and that it is not an empty house, so they don’t break in, however, Hardin also said to tell them to leave and that if they don’t, you will call the police.

► Have clear areas, exterior lights and trimmed bushes around your house so that no one can hide outside.

► Pay attention in parking lots and out in public and try not to carry a lot of things in your hands. This can make you an easy target, Hardin said.

► Before you walk back to your car in public, have your keys out and ready, Hardin said, so that you aren’t making yourself an easy target as you search for them in your purse or pockets.

► Appear confident and make eye contact with people in public as much as possible, Hardin said, because people are less likely to attack you if it appears you will fight back.

► Keep texting or using social media to a minimum when walking in public, Hardin said, because multitasking can inhibit you from being aware of your surroundings.

► Save the non-emergency police dispatch number for Vestavia Hills in your phone where it is easily accessible. The number is 823-1153.

► If there is an emergency, call 911.