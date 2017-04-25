State’s veterans to be honored with ceremony, exhibits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lloyd Beard/Alice Elmore. The newest StepStones installed at the park will be dedicated during a May 28 ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks.

Alabama’s veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park on May 28. The public is invited to this patriotic tribute, taking place from 1-3:30 pm, at the park, which is located near the Liberty Parkway exit of Interstate 459. There is no admission fee and all activities are outdoors.

Boy Scouts from the Vulcan district will kick off the event as they lead the pledge, present the colors and read names of Alabamians who gave their lives in service in 2016. Volunteers from Bugles Across America will perform “Echo Taps,” and SFC (Ret.) Stephanie Whatley-Farmer will sing the national anthem.

Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating is provided at the event. For more information, go to alabamaveterans.org.

– Submitted by Alice Elmore.