Star-studded KultureBall to raise funds, awareness

× Expand Photo courtesy of KultureCity This year’s KultureBall will include time for mingling, food and drinks, and entertainment from multiple celebrities.

Charity galas can sometimes be unengaging. Many times, you leave a gala not learning more about the cause you are there to support, the impact and even the future plans of the organization. Birmingham-based nonprofit KultureCity’s annual KultureBall aims to change that.

Presented by Donohoo Auto, the ball will feature great entertainment from “America’s Got Talent” finalists David Garibaldi and Xavier Mortimer; a mingle dinner; a live auction; the LifeWALK; a headphone wall; and the chance to rub shoulders with many local and national celebrities.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the UAB Alys Stephens Center.

Among celebrities appearing this year are Kimberly Guilfoyle from Fox News; Geraldo Rivera, also from Fox News; Dr. Temple Grandin; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; and Tiki Barber and Ronde Barber, just to name a few.

KultureCity Executive Director Traci Johnson said, “KultureBall is so much more than just an amazing evening out with friends. It’s a gathering of individuals all focused on creating a fundamental change within our society. It is truly heartwarming to see hundreds of people unite for one night under the same passion of creating a global community of acceptance, compassion and inclusion.”

Founded four years ago by two Vestavia physicians with a son on the autism spectrum, KultureCity has a mission to rethink accessibility in order to create a culture of acceptance and inclusion for individuals of all disabilities.

The organization has won awards from Microsoft, Tom’s of Maine and GreatNonProfits.org. Sponsorships support this year for KultureBall has been overwhelming with support from Ontime Service, Strategy Wise, Fleetio, Alabama Power, Avani Rupa Jewelers, Second Row Law, Sammys, Windwood Equestrian and Sonic, just to name a few.

One of KultureCity’s particularly effective programs is the Sensory Initiative, which helps equip public places such as zoos, arenas and parks with tools and strategies to help individuals with sensory needs enjoy the outing rather than be overwhelmed by it.

The Birmingham Zoo, McWane Science Center, Birmingham Botanical Gardens and Urban Cookhouse are local examples of designated Sensory Initiative spaces. Staff are trained, and families can check out bags that come with headphones and other items that may help keep a child from being too sensory-overwhelmed. Recently, KultureCity partnered with the NBA and made the Cleveland Cavaliers the first sensory inclusive NBA franchise.

Tickets to the KultureBall are $150 each and can be purchased at kulturecity.org/kultureball-2017.

– Submitted by Diane Zaragoza and Julian Maha/KultureCity.