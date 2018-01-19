Spring full of events planned for Relay effort

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Cancer survivors, including a few VHHS students, parade during the 2017 Relay For Life.

Last year at its Relay for Life event, Vestavia Hills High School again broke the school record for cancer research fundraising, with over $280,000 donated by students, teachers and the community.

And this year, student leaders are hoping to have a similar if not better showing for the 2018 event on April 14.

Beginning with a Relay night at a Rebels basketball game and culminating with the all-day Relay for Life official walk in April, students will be able to attend and volunteer at a variety of fundraising events.

Senior co-chair Jay Lovell said he got involved with Relay to help make a difference, but also because he has seen firsthand what cancer patients and families of patients go through.

“I am involved with Relay because cancer has affected me in a big way,” Lovell said. “My uncle died a couple years ago from cancer and ever since then I wanted to help raise money for a cure.”

Junior co-chair Mary Hanlon said that while she and her family haven’t been directly affected, she has multiple friends and classmates who have, and that she sees the importance of the effort.

“This is a tradition so many before me worked hard to establish and I take great pride in continuing to grow and build upon their foundation,” she said.

Over the next three months, there will be events for students as well as the rest of the community to get involved.

The Relay fundraising season kicked off on Jan. 20 with Curechella, a night of food trucks and music, and will continue on Friday, Jan. 26 as the Rebel basketball teams take on Hoover.

In February, students can support the effort by participating in the Valentine’s Day surveys or attending the Feb. 16 Sadie Hawkins Dance, and the whole community can get involved by taking their little ones to the Princess and Superhero Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 24.

On Saturday, March 17, those who have stuck to their New Year’s resolutions can lace up for the Rebel Run, formerly known as the Purple People Run, for a colorful 5K and one-mile fun run.

There will be additional chances for students and the community to donate throughout the spring, organizers said.

For more information about the effort or for sponsorship information, contact Vestavia’s American Cancer Society representative Libba Hardwick at libba.hardwick@cancer.org.