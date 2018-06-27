Southminster Presbyterian Church welcomes the Rev. Dr. Tom Bryson as new pastor

× Expand The Rev. Dr. Tom Bryson

Southminster Presbyterian Church concludes a year-long celebration commemorating the church’s 60th anniversary and Southminster Day School’s 50th anniversary in Vestavia Hills with the announcement of a new pastor, following the retirement of Joe Slane.

The Pastor Nominating Committee shared their recommendation to the congregation and the vote was unanimous to move forward on calling Tom Bryson as the fifth pastor of Southminster. Bryson was welcomed to the pulpit on Sunday April 15th as he delivered his first sermon, inspired from the book of John, as he spoke to Thomas’s perspective of how the church changed overnight, unfamiliar to him and how space was made for him to doubt.

“Sometimes we get in our minds that faith has no room for skeptical questions or doubt-filled moments. When the church falls for this lie, the Apostle Thomas is no longer welcome and quickly shown the door. That kind of church values comfort and conformity over vibrant, breathing faith in God. It is incumbent upon the church of Jesus Christ to make room, especially for doubt. We have done so since the very beginning.”

Tom, his wife Ashley and two sons Michael, 7, and Henry, 4, said their farewells to family and friends in Columbus, Mississippi, where Tom was a pastor at First Presbyterian Church since 2007, and are now packing and picking out a new home.

One of the boxes that has already made the trip to Tom’s office contains several cow bells decorated in Mississippi State maroon and white. Tom and Ashley met in Starkville, Mississippi, while in business school. They were on campus, at the right time, when the Bulldogs were rewarded with a trip to Atlanta after winning the SEC West, and have been together since.

– Submitted by Southminster Presbyterian Church.