Southminster faithful gather to celebrate history

Shades Valley Presbyterian Church seeded three new churches (Southminster, Briarwood & Oakmont) in the late 50s and early 60s to nurture the growing communities atop Shades Mountain. The faithful that organized in Vestavia Hills named their congregation Southminster Presbyterian.

On June 9, current Southminster members ranging in ages from 16 months to 85 years old gathered at Chick-fil-A in Vestavia for dinner to celebrate at the original site of the Vestavia Hills City Hall, where Southminster held their first worship service on June 9, 1957.

The 72 charter members of Southminster wasted no time. They raised the necessary funds to break ground and build a new sanctuary that opened its doors to the community on Sunday March 6, 1960. The church continued to grow and many members signed personal notes to finance an education wing for Sunday school classrooms, which also provided space to establish Southminster Day School in 1967. The day school celebrates its 50th anniversary, along with the church’s 60th, this year.

Southminster’s 60th Anniversary Celebration will continue throughout the year with a Habitat for Humanity build in September, a “Welcome Home” celebration on the church grounds the weekend of Oct. 28 and a spring worship service recognizing current students and alumni of Southminster Day School. For more information on please contact the church office at 822-1124.

