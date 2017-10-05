Shades Mountain Baptist Church hosting Puerto Rico Island Disaster Relief event

× Expand Submitted by Jessie Goodyear. Pictured is Jessie Goodyear and Cathy Cartagena.

Birmingham residents looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico will have a chance to make a difference this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, people are encouraged to drop off items at Shades Mountain Baptist Church for its Puerto Rico Island Disaster Relief event. The drop off location, located at 117 South Crest Drive in Homewood, will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below are the list of items that can be donated:

water bottles

candles

matches or lighters

flashlights

batteries

paper towels

can openers

canned/dry food

hygiene items and toiletries

cleaning supplies

First Aid kit items

disposable plates and cups

clothing

diapers for babies and adults

powder milk

school supplies

Mosquito nets

Mosquito repellent (liquid)

C&D batteries

In addition to Oct. 7, Shades Mountain Baptist Church will also be accepting donations on Oct. 14 to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

For more information, go to hispanicinterest.org/.