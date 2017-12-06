Shades Mountain Baptist Church announces a short film to be locally televised

× Expand Photo courtesy Shades Mountain Baptist Church. A scene from the short film titled "Out for Delivery."

Shades Mountain Baptist Church recently announced a short film to be televised locally in December.

Senior Pastor Dr. Danny Wood announced the project, titled “Out For Delivery,” will premiere December 15 and be rebroadcast on December 16 and 17. It will air on WBRC FOX6, WIAT CBS42, WTTO CW21 and WVTM NBC13.

“You can go all the way back 2000 years ago to when Jesus was preaching and teaching, and he used story, and he used parables,” Wood said in an announcement video. “He constantly told stories that the people could relate to the message, so they could understand what grace was, what forgiveness was and who God was.”

“Out For Delivery” is a collaboration between Shades’ Worship Arts ministry led by Worship Pastor Michael Adler; Visual Arts Director Ethan Milner; and Community Engagement ministry, led by Minister of Community Engagement Dr. Steve Browning.

“We started talking about making a film, and not partnering it with an event we do here on campus,” Milner said, who also wrote and directed the movie. “We tried to make a movie that worked on its own artistic merit and asked a great question.”

“The beauty of that for us as the church is that the church gives great answers based upon the Word of God,” Browning said.

For more information, visit outfordeliverymovie.com.