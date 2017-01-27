Several Valentine’s events scheduled for Vestavia seniors

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. A live band provides music each Monday night for the senior dance group that meets at the Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge. This month, the Monday night dancers will have a Valentine’s Day dance Feb. 13, which will include food, decorations and selection of the night’s best dancer. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Finlay and Yvonne Johnson take the dance floor at Vestavia Hills’ Monday night senior dance group. Prev Next

Zella Listerman says this Valentine’s Day, her dance class will be celebrating a lot of meaningful relationships.

“We have some couples who are very happily married, and they are in their 90s. One couple, she is 93 and he celebrates his 90th birthday on Feb. 4,” she said.

It’s people like that who inspire Listerman and keep her leading the Monday evening dance gathering, where she serves as chairwoman.

She’s been there nine years at the group, which has been going for 30. They meet at the Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge every week and dance to a live band.

“Ballroom, line dancing — we’re very informal,” Listerman said. “We’re open to all kinds of dancing other than square dancing.”

And for Valentine’s, they’ll hold a dressy dinner party Feb. 13 with a covered-dish, seated dinner. Anyone who wants to come can bring food, gather at 5:30, eat at 6 and move the tables to dance at 7, she said.

“We will have a really good time,” she said, noting that some will dress in long gowns for the event.

An educational gathering

On the following day — Feb. 14 — a group will gather at Vestavia City Hall as part of the University of Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) of the Greater Birmingham area.

Former Gov. Albert Brewer was slated to speak that night, but in light of his death at the beginning of January, friends of his will speak and tell stories about the former governor, said Julie Harper, civic activities coordinator for Vestavia Hills.

“It should be really, really interesting,” she said.

The group will meet Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and would also be a good introduction to OLLI for anyone who is interested in becoming part of the program. Those involved in OLLI study everything from flower arranging to learning to write from the heart to historical lessons on the Holocaust.

A few examples of upcoming programs are the study of the history of Birmingham architecture in February, Alabama history through the words of Alabama authors in March and foods from chefs of other nations in May.

“It is intellectual stimulation for mature adults, and there are a plethora of things to choose from,” Harper said. “It’s our third year with OLLI, and it has been a tremendous success.”

Bingo, cupcakes, sing-along

For senior adults interested in participating in a Valentine’s party the weekend before, Vestavia’s New Merkle House will be holding a celebration Feb. 10 with activities starting at 10:30 a.m. and lunch being served at 11:45.

“It will be fun and fellowship,” said Melanie Perry, manager of the New Merkle House, which plays host to the city’s senior lunch program.

The party will include bingo, cupcakes and other desserts, piano music and a sing-along.

“And of course there will be sweet sweets for all the sweets,” Perry said. “Anyone is welcome to come join us.”

The New Merkle House is at 4405 Dolly Ridge Road.