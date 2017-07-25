Seeing people through her lens

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia High School graduate Katie Larson shows Ronald McDonald House guest Mateo the photo she took of him July 19. Larson partners with nonprofit organizations to provide photographic services of events and document the groups’ efforts.

The art of using a camera to capture moments of joy is part of what makes recent Vestavia Hills High School graduate Katie Larson tick.

Larson dabbled in a little bit of everything throughout her school days. She paints when she can, loves fashion and was a cheerleader in elementary school.

Additionally, she played volleyball nearly year-round for nine years, with school and club ball. At Vestavia, she concluded her career last fall as part of an eight-player senior class that advanced to the Class 7A regionals.

But photography is what caught her eye above all. She signed up for the photography class offered during her junior year, and she was hooked.

“I loved it, and it made me realize that I wanted to pursue it more,” said Larson, who will attend the University of Alabama this fall.

Laura Ann Daly teaches that photography class, and instantly noticed Larson’s eagerness and talent.

“She definitely has a natural eye for photography,” Daly said. “Just right off the bat, the first few projects she brought, you could tell she was trying to make them a good composition … She was one that I could give some helpful tips and information and she could put it to good use.”

Photography has become Larson’s avenue for making a positive impact, as she has found a way to pair it with another passion of hers: people.

She joined the Ronald McDonald House’s student council and served as the communications coordinator for her senior year, which Larson called a “life-changing” experience. Part of her duties included updating the student council’s social media pages and taking pictures of some day-to-day activities.

“I loved it,” Larson said. “I just liked capturing the kids when they were happy, so that the parents would have a happy memory, rather than the stress of going to the hospital.”

She also offered her photography to Unless U, an educational program “serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, life skills, and social skills” at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Larson took portraits of the members there as well.

While in high school, Larson also was the vice president of the Rebel Buddies Club, which “is designed to allow students with and without disabilities the opportunity to participate in social situations to create meaningful relationships among each other,” according to the school’s club descriptions database.

Larson is in the process of bundling her ventures under one platform, as she has started Behold Photography. Her goal with Behold is to use her skills with a camera to capture moments that preserve and produce smiles simultaneously.

She has started a Facebook page for the venture, and whether it’s a family in need of a glimmer of hope or a non-traditional student, Larson wants others to see the beauty in every person she comes across. “I just want the world to see people how I see them,” she said.

She’s good with a camera and has a passion for people, and she has put the two together in hopes of maximizing her potential as a contributor to her community.

“It’s so nice to see a kid use her natural talent to think of a way that they can contribute,” said Daly. “I can’t imagine there’s many photographers her age that are willing to donate the time and effort she is.”