Scout leaders to present chance for adventure to young men, women

Local Boy Scouts of America leaders will host an open house this month to introduce young men and women ages 14-20 to a unique adventure and leadership activity called Venturing.

The event will be held at Mountain Brook Community Church, Sept. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Venturing, a national BSA program, allows students to experience challenging adventures, such as climbing, scuba diving and cycling tours, and pursue hobbies and community service.

Organizers want to spread the word that the Boy Scouts have a year-round program offering the same opportunities to girls and boys.

“The Crew is made up of all ages, genders and backgrounds and gives the youth the exposure they need to develop as leaders,” said Robbie Cather, adviser to Crew 1020 of Vestavia Hills, formed in 2015.

Open house attendees will hear from several crews that meet in Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Hoover. Venturers take ownership of their crews and plan their own activities and trips. They have fun but also develop planning and leadership skills.

The demanding outdoor activities “have just enough adversity to show these young people that they can accomplish much more than they expect, and they can use that confidence in other parts of their lives,” Cather said.

Boys and girls can join at age 13 if they’ve completed eighth grade.

For details, contact Will McIntyre at 541-4292 or william.mcintyre@scouting.org. For more about Venturing, go to venturing.org.