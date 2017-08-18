Schools foundation hires new executive director

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation recently hired Tait Stoddard as its new executive director. She started June 1.

Stoddard has been involved in the Vestavia school system for seven years in a variety of service roles, including room mom, classroom volunteer and as volunteer for school events and fundraisers. She was also a substitute teacher for one year and a para-educator at Pizitz Middle for two years.

Learn more about the foundation at vestaviafoundation.org.

– Submitted by Bert Crenshaw.