Saint Mark UMC choir celebrates 34th year of touring

Photo courtesy of Tina Nelson. The Saint Mark United Methodist Youth's Godspeed Choir visited a church in San Antonio, Texas this summer.

Saint Mark United Methodist Youth’s Godspeed Choir has a long tradition of sharing Christ’s love through their gifts of song, dance, ringing handbells, playing instruments and service with communities all over the United States.

This year was no exception, and the team of 38 students and seven leaders traveled to San Antonio, Texas to be in partnership with two underserved congregations and one new church plant.

Divine Grace UMC was a struggling Hispanic congregation that church had all but been given up on, and the conference asked a lay pastor to go there and see if she could bring about a revival for that community. The children were very excited and open to the VBS and enjoyed being at the concert and having a meal with our team afterwards.

Many of the children struggle with food insecurity and were forced to drop out of VBS or lose their summer food program. Facing these very real societal problems opens the eyes of our youth.

Cimarron Praise UMC was a new church plant in the town of Converse. The church leadership was thrilled to have so many youth come and lead their children in Vacation Bible School. St John’s UMC was a church that had not had children in attendance in years. Over 20 children came to be a part of the VBS, we hope that will spark a renewal in their congregation and bring families to be a part of their wonderful fellowship.

This was the Youth Godspeed Choir’s 34th year to tour and 13th year to provide VBS. Director of Music Ministry Ruth K. Miller, Godspeed Choir Director Dan Cater and Director of Student Ministry Tina Nelson helped lead the program.

-Submitted by Tina Nelson