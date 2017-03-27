Rotary picnic to bring first responders, community together

× Expand Photos by Emily Featherston. Rotary members will prepare a low-country boil as part of the annual first-responders celebration at City Hall.

Sunrise Rotary members and Vestavia’s first responders are hoping the weather April 22 will be clear and sunny for the 2017 America’s First Vestavia First Responders Celebration.

The event, at City Hall from 3 to 6 p.m., is a time not only for the Rotary to reach out and thank Vestavia’s police, fire and other emergency personnel, but VHFD Lt. Ryan Farrell said it’s also a time for those personnel to meet with the community at a time other than an emergency.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” Farrell said.

Rotary President Andy Tunnell said this year’s event will be similar to previous years, and America’s First Federal Credit Union is again sponsoring the event.

The afternoon will consist of a low-country boil, prepared by Rotary volunteers, as well as a chance for families to explore first responder team equipment, such as a VHFD ladder truck and an ambulance.

Farrell said the event is also a good time for the different emergency teams to spend a few hours together outside of work, which is important for team building.

“We’re really a big family,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to be with the law enforcement folks outside of responding to emergency calls.”

In addition to the trucks and emergency vehicles, there also will be plenty of activities for kids and the young at heart to enjoy, including corn hole, inflatables, clowns, basketball and a video-game truck. A live band will perform during the low-country boil.

Tunnell said the event also allows the Rotary and greater community to provide for Vestavia’s first responders in a tangible way.

Each year, the group donates a piece of equipment the teams might not be able to get otherwise, which last year included a set of state-of-the-art quad-copter drones.

This year, Tunnell said VHFD would like a roller for a large-diameter hose and some night-vision equipment.

Farrell said the city’s first responders were grateful to the Rotary for providing both the equipment and an afternoon of fun.

The celebration is at Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or tickets, contact a Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary member.