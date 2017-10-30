Rotary names firefighter, police officer and civic employee of the year

× Expand Courtesy of VHFD Jordan Fowler, Derek Anderson and Lynn Payne receive their awards on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

The Rotary Club of Vestavia Hills honored three civil servants on Friday, naming the Police Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year and Civic Employee of the Year.

The club held a small ceremony at Southminster Presbyterian Church to honor the three men and present them with their plaques.

Lynn Payne, a 33-year veteran of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, was named Firefighter of the Year. Jordan Fowler was named Police Officer of the Year. Derek Anderson was named Civic Employee of the Year.

The men were nominated by their peers and supervisors, and remarks about each were given at the ceremony.