Rock Ridge celebrates talented youth with Battle of the Bands

The Rocky Ridge Entertainment District was filled with revelers Saturday night, celebrating not only the warm springtime weather, but the skills of some of the city's most talented youth.
The district partnered with Mason Music to hold an inaugural Battle of the Bands to not only give kids the chance to compete and perform, but to bring people out for a night of fun.
The competition began online, where bands were asked to post a video of a performance and have it shared on social media for "votes." Bands with the most votes were asked to perform in front of three guest judges.
Three middle school bands and five high school bands performed Saturday night, and winners were chosen based on the strength of their performance, preparedness and showmanship.
Ridiculous 6 took home the $1,000 prize in the middle school division, while big-band sounding Muttonchops took home the win in the older group.