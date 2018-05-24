Rock Band League back for 2018 season, adds program for adults

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. A student band performs at the Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands event in April, which Mason Music helped to present.

Mason Music is once again offering a chance for young musicians to get a taste of the rock and roll life.

Owner Will Mason said students who participate in Rock Band League, which kicks off later this summer, learn trust, hard work, confidence and teamwork.

“The kids get to experience so much in Rock Band League,” Mason said. “Our attendance fluctuates from season to season, but we typically have between 60 and 80 students in 10-12 bands.”

Rock Band Director, Matt Gregg, became a part of Mason Music over two years ago.

“It’s not for basic beginners,” Gregg said, “but more for people who have been playing a while and want to take the next step and play with a band.”

Bands are made up of drummers, guitarists, bassists, keyboard/pianists and vocalists and are led by the Mason Music coaches.

After rehearsals and two performances, a battle of the bands will take place in November. The winning band will get four hours of recording time in the Mason Music studio.

Registration is $375 and opens June 25 to musicians ages 10 to 18 who have a basic knowledge of an instrument. Registration ends Aug. 10, and rehearsals begin the week of Aug. 26.

Mason said a new addition to the program is an adult league rock band was implemented last fall. It is for adults who have been playing for years but never joined a band. He says they enjoy it as much as the teenagers.

“It has been really rewarding to watch them grow together as a group and perform out in public for the first time,” he said. “You can really tell they are having a great time on stage, especially after the nerves wear off.”

For information, visit masonmusicstudios.com/rock-band-league.

Mason Music Rock Band League

DETAILS: Registration opens June 25 and closes Aug. 10

WEB: masonmusicstudios.com/rock-band-league