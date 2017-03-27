Recycling brought to Cahaba Heights fields

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Watkins. The freshman baseball team stands with recycling containers that were brought to the Cahaba Heights ball fields in early March by Leadership Vestavia Hills.

As of opening day on March 4, Leadership Vestavia Hills has introduced a recycling program for the patrons of Cahaba Heights baseball fields.

The containers, similar to the containers added to Wald Park by Leadership Vestavia Hills, offer an alternative to trash cans throughout the park.

“One of the main drivers for the program is that our city’s residents have indicated a desire to be a ‘green’ community,” said project member Jeff Florio. “Given the timing of our Leadership Vestavia Hills program, Cahaba Heights was an ideal candidate with the upcoming baseball season.”

Other project members include Danny Gantzhorn and Jason Williams.

As of March, Florio said ideally there would be one recycling container paired with every trash can as an option. Patrons would be able to place standard recyclable items in the containers, such as newspaper, aluminum cans, bulk mail and plastic bottles. So far, Florio said the response has been positive, and the bins are being used throughout the ball field as a way to continue the mentality of “leave it better than we found it.”

“It’s important for everyone visiting and living in our community to do their part to leave it better than we found it,” he said. “These containers offer an alternative to trashing hundreds if not thousands of sports drinks and other recyclable items into our landfills.”