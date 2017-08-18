Preview of September Luncheon

Pete Blank will be the featured speaker at the September Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Blank, the training manager at the Personnel Board, has been a public speaker and trainer for nearly 20 years. Blank will be speaking on networking skills and company culture.

The luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will start at noon.

Reservations must be received by 4 p.m. the Friday before the luncheon and cost $20. Late reservations will cost $25.

For more information or to register, visit vestaviahills.org.