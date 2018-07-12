Poinsettia Debutantes introduced for 2018 class

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo contributed by Ballet Women’s Committee The 2018 class of Poinsettia debutantes. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo contributed by Ballet Women’s Committee Members of the Ballet Women’s Committee. Prev Next

The Poinsettia Men's Club Debutante Reception formally introduced 18 of the 32 Poinsettia debutantes of the 2018 class at a recent party.

The reception was held at the Historic Randle House and Gardens on June 24 to begin the season. It was the first party of the season before the girls will be presented at Vestavia Country Club on Dec. 27 at the 51st annual Poinsettia Debutante Ball.

Clint Beasley, president of the Poinsettia Men's Club, welcomed the girls and their families. After an afternoon of food and camaraderie, the girls were presented with a Poinsettia Yeti tumbler by the Men's Club.

The 2018 Poinsettia Debutantes are: Laine Brock, Morgan Brown, Katherine Buchanan, Andrea Burris, Mary Elizabeth Carlton, Anna Crawford, Taylor Creamer, Margaret Farris, Kendall Gause, Caroline Gentle, Mary Kate Gorham, Susannah Harvey, Maddie Henkey, Katherine Henley, Emma Hudson, Annie Hughes, Bailey Johnson, Elizabeth King, Frances Abbott Knox, Anna Kate Lucas, Morgan Maddox, Leighton Martin, Emily McLean, Elizabeth Morrissette, Rachel Nesbitt, Hannah Pahos, Alex Savage, Lindsay Spivey, Gabby Turnbough, Lillie Grace Veazey, Alli Walters and Hope Ward.

Mrs. John W. Gustafson proposed the establishment of the Poinsettia Debutante ball in 1968, and the Birmingham Ballet Board of Trustees approved. Gustafson and Mrs. Louis A. Prosch, Jr. served as the first ball chairmen. Since that time, all proceeds from the ball have gone to support the Alabama Ballet. In keeping with tradition, each white-gowned debutante will be presented on the arm of her father in a winter setting of red poinsettias.

Submitted by Ballet Women’s Committee