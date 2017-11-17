Plenty of Christmas-themed festivities planned across town this month

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. One of Santa's helpers paints a child's face during the 2016 Christmas Parade.

While there was concern from some in the community in the early fall that the new streetlights on U.S. 31 and utility costs would prevent the city from decorating for the holidays, city communications director Cinnamon McCulley said Vestavians have nothing to worry about. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with the beautification board will be hard at work getting the city decorated for the season, and there will be no shortage of Christmas-themed events for the community to participate in.

Holiday in the Hills

► What: Annual Tree Lighting Festival

► When: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m.

► Where: City Hall

Rain or shine, the tree in the center of the front lawn of City Hall will come to life on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

For the last couple years, rain has dampened or threatened the annual tree lighting festival, but that hasn’t stopped the community from coming out to mingle with Vestavia businesses, community groups and, of course, Santa himself.

The city and chamber invite all members of the community to spend the evening enjoying acts from local school choirs, bands, dance teams and the Magic City Nutcracker.

► What: Breakfast with Santa

► When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Those looking to fuel up before finishing their last-minute Christmas shopping can stop by the Dogwood Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 9 for a fully-loaded pancake breakfast and chance to pose with Santa for a photo.

In previous years, City Manager Jeff Downes and former City Councilor John Henley, who also are members of the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club, have manned the kitchen and flipped hundreds of pancakes for the event.

► What: Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade and Celebration

► When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

► Where: Alston Meadows, Liberty Park

After having breakfast at the Civic Center, Santa will make another appearance in Vestavia at the annual Christmas parade down Liberty Parkway, and will be joined by a variety of community groups. All will make their way to Alston Meadows, where the chamber and local business will have a celebration waiting.

Other Events

► What: Reindeer Dash hosted by Pure Fitness

► When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m.

► Where: Pure Fitness, Park South Plaza

In a season full of rich food and revelry, Pure Fitness owner Erin Holtz said she wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to do something active.

All are invited to participate in the inaugural Reindeer Dash, a two-mile fun run which will start in front of Pure Fitness and make its way through the neighborhoods near Pizitz Middle School.

On top of providing a way to work a little exercise into the holiday season, Holtz said the event will benefit On River Time.

Holtz said all ages are invited to the Reindeer Dash, and dressing up in the holiday spirit is encouraged. There will also be hot cocoa, cookies and other goodies for participants after the race. Registration is $15 per participant. For more information, visit purefitnessllc.com/thereindeerdash.

► What: 5th annual Magic City Nutcracker

► When: Dec. 1-3, times vary

► Where: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

The Magic City Nutcracker, which is Birmingham’s only performance of the piece where dancers from different studios come together, is celebrating a milestone this year as the group puts on its fifth performance.

“This is a huge year for us,” Artistic Director Stephanie Rangel said.

The choreography that the performance features is unique to the company, she said, and this year’s performance will feature professional dancers Morgan McEwen and Brian Gephart of MorDance, which is located in New York City.

► What: Town Village Holiday Market

► When: Friday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

► Where: The residents of Town Village welcome the rest of the community to join them for a day of celebrating local artists, and catching up on holiday shopping, at their annual holiday market.

For about the last 10 years, vibrant life director Cynthia Garwick said the senior living community has been hosting the market as a way to showcase the talents of residents who like to craft, but over the last three years, the event has grown to include other artisans in the community, as well as clothing, beauty products and food.

► What: Senior Citizens Activities

► When: Events throughout December

Seniors citizens have a variety of activities to choose from this holiday season to build Christmas spirit for themselves and those less fortunate.

There will be a Christmas dinner and dance at the Lodge on Monday, Dec. 4, where seniors can mingle and dance the night away.

At the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights, they will kick off the month on Dec. 1 by decorating. Dec. 12, will be a special holiday craft day with Tina Chaffin, and the center will have a Christmas party Dec. 21. Dec. 4 will be set aside for making holiday cards and gifts for blind veterans, and Dec. 15 for preparing goodies for Meals on Wheels recipients and homebound seniors.

OLLI will have a holiday open house at the Lodge on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

– For more holiday happenings this month, see our Events section on page A24.