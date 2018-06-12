Pizitz cheerleaders participate in summer camp

× 1 of 2 Expand Susan Bruno Photography Pizitz Middle School cheerleaders at the UCA Cheerleading Camp. × 2 of 2 Expand Susan Bruno Photography Pizitz Middle School cheerleaders at the UCA Cheerleading Camp. Prev Next

Two cheer squads from Pizitz Middle School traveled to the University of Alabama’s Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility for the UCA Cheerleading Camp, held May 29-June 1.

The squads, one from seventh grade and one from eighth grade, cheer on the Pizitz football and basketball teams. Their sponsors are Rachael Brown and Nicole Scozzaro.

The eighth grade squad received three first place awards – in sideline and cheer performance, as well as the overall game day championship – and one fourth place award for their rally routine.

7th grade received two third place awards, for their rally and cheer routines, and two fourth place awards, for their sideline performance and overall.

Submitted by Susan Bruno Photography.