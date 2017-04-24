Picnic celebrates first responders

× 1 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 14 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Vestavia Hills' first responders were honored Saturday, April 22, at a shrimp boil with all the fixings, as well as live music and time to relax at the 2017 First Responders Celebration.

The Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary hosted the event, and coordinated a fundraising effort to provide equipment to the police and fire departments outside of what the city budget would normally allow.