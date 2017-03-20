Photos: Paws on the Patio brings together food, fundraising

× 1 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Hand in Paw volunteer Stephanie Stoltzner with four-legged volunteer, Olive at Paws on the Patio at FoodBar on March 16. × 2 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Marlea Foster (left), Ashley Foster and dog, Allie, at Paws on the Patio at FoodBar on March 16, 2017. × 3 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Amy Ondrako and River at Paws on the Patio at FoodBar on March 16, 2017. × 4 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 5 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 6 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 7 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held at FoodBar on March 16, 2017. × 8 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held at FoodBar on March 16, 2017. × 9 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 10 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 11 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 12 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 13 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, was held on March 16, 2017. × 14 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Four legged visitors great each other at Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, on March 16, 2017. × 15 of 15 Expand Erica Techo FoodBar office manager Sara Modrall with FoodBar owner and chef George McMillan at Paws on the Patio, benefitting Hand in Paw, on March 16, 2017. Prev Next

Dogs and their owners enjoyed slightly warmer temperatures on the patio at FoodBar on March 16 as they came together for Paws on the Patio.

This was the fifth time FoodBar in Cahaba Heights hosted Paws on the Patio, a fundraiser that supports Hand in Paw, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that aims to improve day-to-day lives through animal-assisted therapy. Pet owners were encouraged to bring their furry friends to the event, where there were samples for dogs and humans in addition to dog-themed drinks.

Hand in Paw's next event, the Mutt Strut 5K, is set for April 15. For more information, go to handinpaw.org.