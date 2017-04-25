Opera competition spotlights new voices

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Birmingham. Opera singers from around the country participate in the Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Birmingham. Opera singers from around the country participate in the Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition. Prev Next

Opera Birmingham hosts its annual vocal competition again this month, as singers from around the country come to Birmingham to show off their talent.

This is the 39th annual competition, and Opera Birmingham usually receives more than 100 applications from potential competitors throughout the opera world. The competition is open to anyone age 21 to 35 with varying degrees of opera training or experience.

The competition is a chance for young singers to launch their careers, and the best performers are usually added to a short list to be considered for future roles in Opera Birmingham productions.

Previous competition winners have gone on to national careers. The competition also includes $10,000 in total cash prizes.

From the applicants, 20 semifinalists will be selected to perform May 6 at UAB’s Hulsey Recital Hall, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Five will move on to the final competition May 7 at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club. The final competition includes a cocktail hour prior to the concert and an awards dinner afterward.

This year’s judges are Opera Birmingham General Director Keith Wolfe, Ken Benson of Ken Benson Artists and Kentucky Opera conductor Joe Mechavich.

All five finalists receive a cash prize, including $1,000 for the audience favorite, $3,500 for the judges’ winner and descending prizes for second through fifth place. The winner also is invited back to Birmingham to be featured in the Catch a Rising Star concert and a future Opera Birmingham role. The vocal competition’s awards dinner also acts as a fundraiser for Opera Birmingham.

Tickets to the semifinal competition are $25, and tickets to the finals and dinner are $175. Go to operabirmingham.org/vocal-competition for more information.