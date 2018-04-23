OLLI hosting open house in advance of summer semester

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. James Lowery teaches an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class about tar pits April 11 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This month, seniors and others interested in the OLLI’s summer programming are invited to a special open house to learn more about the program.

This month, seniors and others interested in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s summer programming are invited to a special open house to learn more about the program.

The event will be held at the Homewood Public Library but will feature a preview of the classes and other offerings the University of Alabama chapter of OLLI will have over the summer, held at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and Civic Center.

“This is something we try to do before every new semester, as a way to try to familiarize people with OLLI in general, as well as introduce the new course catalogue,” said marketing chair Glenn Morgan.

Morgan said attendance at the open houses each semester vary, but that each features a time to mingle with OLLI members and representatives as well as an informative and engaging presentation or performance.

The May open house will feature a performance by Natyananda Dance of India, a local dance company that performs Bharatanatyam, a traditional style from southern India.

“We try to have some different entertainment at every open house, and we try to do things as multiculturally as possible,” Morgan said of the choice of entertainment.

The open house will also feature an informational session where guests can learn about joining OLLI.

Registration is not required, but Morgan said the event is not considered a “drop-in” affair, and guests are encouraged to come at 1 p.m. and stay through 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the OLLI main Tuscaloosa office at 348-6482 or visit olli.ua.edu.

Other Senior Updates

Mayor Ashley Curry announced that the city will once again be recognizing Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21.

While the event seems far away, Curry said at the March 22 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting that he suggests seniors mark their calendars early and RSVP as soon as invitations go out.

This year’s featured speaker will be “Voice of the Crimson Tide” Eli Gold, who has been a sports broadcaster since 1972 and the primary play-by-play radio caller for the University of Alabama football team since 1988.

Local senior programs and community groups are expected to once again have information tables at an reception prior to the talk and refreshment will be served.

Senior Events

New Merkel House:

► May 8: Art with Tina

► May 18: Guest speaker Shannon Black with Fair Haven

► Wednesdays and Fridays: Bingo at 11 a.m.

► Wednesdays: “Getting to Know You” lunch with VHECH students at 11: 45 a.m.

Other Senior Events

► May 4-5: Walk of Art art show, Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the WellHouse.

► May 14: Senior Citizens Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Dogwood Room, For more information call 978-0169

Additional senior events at city facilities can be found at vhal.org/departments/parks-recreation/senior-programming/.