No tricks, lots of treats abound at church events

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. A mother and child work on crafts during the 2016 Shades Mountain Baptist Church carnival. The annual Carnival at Shades Mountain Baptist Church will be just as grand this year, with multiple inflatables, food trucks, games, crafts, giveaways and more.

From carnivals to pumpkin patches, Vestavia Hills churches are offering a variety of events this month for those looking for an alternative to regular Halloween events. Both the young and young at heart are encouraged to don their costumes for a night of fun, food and fellowship.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church Carnival

►When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.

►Where: 2017 Columbiana Road

The annual Carnival at Shades Mountain Baptist Church will be just as grand this year, with multiple inflatables, food trucks, games, crafts, giveaways and more.

For more information contact the church office at 822-1670 or visit shades.org/carnival.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Trunk or Treat

►When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5:45-7:30 p.m.

►Where: 3775 Crosshaven Drive

The lower parking lot of St. Stephen’s will play host to a trunk-or-treat event complete with candy, games and other activities for the young and young at heart. Dozens of St. Stephen’s members will deck out their vehicles to pass out candy, and there will be hotdogs and other fall foods for all.

Cahaba Heights UMCTrunk or Treat

►When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.

►Where: 3139 Cahaba Heights Road

CHUMC members will be out in force again this year with trunks decorated to the nines for the church’s annual trunk or treat. The night will feature a variety of food vendors and activities, including a walk-through theme experience, crafts and trunk-or-treating. Guests can park in the parking lots above the church or across the street, and a public safety official will be on hand to direct traffic.

St. Mark United Methodist Church Fall Festival

►When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

►Where: 2901 Columbiana Road

From inflatables to food, the Fall Festival at St. Mark United Methodist will offer fun for the whole family. In addition to trunk-or-treating, the event will feature face painting, games and other activities.

Mountain Top Community Church Fall Carnival

►When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

►Where: The Grove

Mountain Top Community Church will again take its fall event to The Grove in an effort to reach others in the community.

The Mountaintop Punked-out Trunks will be the main attraction at the all-ages event, and kids can participate in games and collect candy.

Vestavia Hills BaptistChurch Fall Fest

►When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

►Where: 2600 Vestavia Drive

Fun for all ages is planned for VHBC’s Fall Fest, including games, music, trunk-or-treating, food and more. Preschoolers can also participate in a pumpkin patch.

For more information contact the church office at 979-5920.

Horizon Church Fall Festival

►When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

►Where: 2345 Columbiana Road

For those not wanting to trick or treat traditionally, Horizon Church will have a fall festival complete with free food, candy and fall-themed activities.

Did we miss an event? Let us know and we can add them to our online list. Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com with information.