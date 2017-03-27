Next stage of library’s makerspace construction nears

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The Library in the Forest’s 3-D printer in action.

The Library in the Forest is continuing to work toward making its “makerspace” goal a reality, with the next phase of the project set to begin this spring.

The Library Foundation began fundraising in December 2015 to build a makerspace, which would be a section of the library for people to learn about and use equipment for 3-D printing, vinyl or laser cutting, photography and audio work and other crafting tools. It also could include technology for virtual reality, programming and simple circuitry.

In place of the library cafe, the makerspace will offer classes in using the equipment as well as open times for members to work on their own creative projects. Library Foundation Executive Director Cinnamon McCulley said the makerspace could be something small and simple or large and include expansion and exterior changes, depending on fundraising and patron interest.

The cost for “everything under the sun,” including remodeling part of the building and relocating the study rooms to make room for the makerspace, would be about $400,000.

While they haven’t reached that benchmark, McCulley said that doesn’t stop the library from making improvements along the way. Library Director Taneisha Tucker recently received a $20,000 grant to purchase two 3-D printers, a vinyl cutter and some photography and audio equipment, adding to some tools that the library already had.

“You can’t have a class of 15 people and have one 3-D printer,” Tucker said.

The foundation has nearly reached the $25,000 in funding needed to construct glass walls inside the library to enclose the makerspace area. This will separate the quieter areas of the library from activity in the makerspace, as well as provide multipurpose rooms for other groups outside of maker classes.

Tucker said the library is getting bids from construction companies to start the project this spring.

Tucker said they are moving “one project at a time” and the next step, when fundraising has reached the right level, will likely be creation of a photography and audio studio. While donations have come in slower than she and McCulley had initially hoped in 2016, Tucker said she thinks visible signs of the makerspace project will help remind people.

“I think the patrons will like it once they see it,” Tucker said.

“We’ve had some great support. We just need a great deal more,” McCulley said.

Right now, the library is not planning an increase in technology and maker-related programs until they see if patron demand rises, as Tucker said that would require hiring more staff. However, the Library in the Forest is always trying to offer something new for its patrons, Tucker said. With more than 600 programs a year, there’s always plenty going on.

“The question is: Where will you find the space?” Tucker said.

The calendar of maker and tech classes is available at vestavialibrary.org/technology/tech-calendar. Find out more about the Library Foundation’s fundraising efforts at vhlibraryfoundation.org.