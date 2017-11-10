New Merkel celebrates honor, bravery of veterans

× 1 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Della Fancher-Smith of the Alabama Veterans Memorial speaks to a gathering of seniors and veterans at the New Merkel House. × 2 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston World War II veteran Eddie Mauter is presented with a pin for his service. × 3 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Brian Davis speaks at the ceremony. × 4 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Brian Davis salutes a veteran. × 5 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Former Mayor Scotty McCallum is honored for his service. × 6 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Joe Brasher leads guests in singing and a blessing. × 7 of 7 Expand Emily Featherston Veterans were honored with a lunch provided by Affinity Hospice. Prev Next

From the Battle of the Bulge in World War II to the recent conflict in Afghanistan, veterans spanning decades of service in the U.S. armed forces gathered Thursday at the New Merkel House to recognize one another and reflect on what it means to be a veteran.

Vestavia Hills Director of Public Works Brian Davis, a veteran himself, emceed the celebration and presented the veterans and widows of veterans at the gathering with certificates and pins.

"There is no generation gap between veterans," Davis said, thanking those gathered for their service and support of one another over the years.

Della Fancher-Smith of the Alabama Veterans Memorial spoke about her brother's service and that of some of Birmingham's most famous veterans, and Affinity Hospice provided lunch for the third year.