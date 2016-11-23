Metropolitan Dinner Club holds season’s 1st meeting

The Metropolitan Dinner Club of Greater Birmingham held its first dinner club meeting of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Grand Ballroom of The Club. The group honored new members with a complimentary wine and cheese reception from 6 until 7 p.m., and the JRobinson Trio Plus provided music.

The program was presented by local jazz singer and pianist Ray Reach. His show is titled “A Tribute to the Crooners: Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole.”

The Metropolitan Dinner Club’s reserve table policy continued. However, members were encouraged to meet new people. The unreserved tables will have an “open table” sign to make them easier to locate. Members were also able to reserve tables for eight, but had to ensure that all eight members would attend.

– Submitted by Phyllis Davis.