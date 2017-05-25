Meadowlawn Park hosts family movie night

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 2 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 3 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 4 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 5 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 6 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 7 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 8 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 9 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 10 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 11 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. × 12 of 12 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. To celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park, the Cahaba Heights Commuinty Foundation hosted a movie night at the new park on May 25, 2017. Prev Next

Even though the original movie night at Meadowlawn Park was cancelled due to forecasted storms, the weather couldn't have been more perfect for the Cahaba Heights Community Foundation to host the park's first movie night and the last day of school.

The movie for the night, "Sing," along with snacks, brought families and friends to set up their blankets and chairs in the park to celebrate its completion and highlight what the area had to offer.

"A lot of people didn't know this little pocket park was back here," said Lane Brown with the Cahaba Heights Community Foundation. With the help of local Cahaba Heights businesses, they were able to provide food and entertainment for the evening.

Brown said the park, which has been in the works until as of recently, has had a large amount visitors since opening. "It's being by used really really frequently by the community," she said.

Now, after getting inquires from additional businesses and receiving positive feedback about the movie night, Brown said they are looking to plan another movie night for July.

"We're just excited to have a community space, because we've never had one in Cahaba Heights before," she said.