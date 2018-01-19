Market on the Mountain, Whale of a Sale consignments on tap

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly Gray. Market on the Mountain’s spring sale draws about 200 consignors of children’s clothes, toys, equipment, decor, maternity clothes and more. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Whale of a Sale will be held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, with proceeds benefiting Vestavia Day School. Prev Next

One February weekend will hold two chances to find discounts on gently-used children’s clothes and goods.

The Market on the Mountain and Whale of a Sale spring consignment sales will both be held the last weekend in February.

This is the 20th year for Market on the Mountain, organizer Kelly Gray said. More than 200 consignors will come to Mountaintop Community Church, 225 Centerview Drive, to sell children’s clothes and shoes, maternity clothing, toys and baby equipment. The event is free to the public.

“We are known for being very organized with a great selection of gently used items, for good prices. We are also known for being very warm and friendly,” Gray said.

This year’s sale will be open Friday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a preview sale for Market on the Mountain volunteers and consignors, on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Mountaintots Christian Day School.

Find out more information at marketonthemountain.com.

Whale of a Sale will be held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, with proceeds benefiting Vestavia Day School. The consignment sale includes children’s and baby items.

The public can shop at Whale of a Sale on Feb. 22 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers can buy an early access ticket for $5, which allows them to begin shopping an hour early on Thursday. Items will also be half off from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Visit thewhaleofasale.com for more information.