Market Noel moving to the Finley Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Lollar Group. The Junior League of Birmingham’s shopping fundraiser, Market Noel, will be returning this year before the Thanksgiving holiday at the Finley Center in Hoover.

After a few years of changing spaces, the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual shopping fundraiser, Market Noel, has found a new home: the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The event has also moved to earlier in the year, from Nov. 15-18.

“We are so excited about being at the Finley Center … and having the dates before Thanksgiving,” said Sally McKay, chair of Market Noel.

The Preview Noel party begins 7 p.m. Wednesday, and general admission will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. McKay said the event will again include Market Bliss and the Rock the Runway fashion show. At the end of the show, officials will also help reveal a Magic Moment, where kids with life-threatening illnesses are presented with a surprise, which was started by JLB.

This year will also feature more than 100 merchants selling handcrafted goods, clothing, accessories, artwork and more. While it serves as a fun shopping opportunity, it’s also a major fundraiser for the JLB, McKay said.

“It’s so important because all the funds we raise at Market Noel go directly back into the community,” McKay said. “The best part of the event to me is … the opportunity to raise a large sum of money to give back to the community. That’s what it’s all about.”

Tickets are available online or at the door, although McKay said the special events tickets are typically limited at the door. For more information, find Market Noel on Facebook or visit marketnoel.net.