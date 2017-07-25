LPBC pastor leaving to start Christian Ministries program

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Liberty Park Baptist Church pastor Scott Guffin will become the executive director of Christian Ministries at Samford starting Aug. 14.

Liberty Park Baptist Church pastor Scott Guffin is not at all unfamiliar with the campus of Samford University, where he will be starting a new program in August.

Guffin graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Samford and spent a year at Beeson Divinity School before going off to pursue his advanced degrees and beginning his 32-year career in Christian ministry.

Guffin came to LPBC in 2004 after serving as an associate pastor in Montgomery. In his time with the church, Guffin said, he has seen the church body transition from the first generation — those who traveled from Woodlawn to the church when it first opened — to that of predominantly Liberty Park residents. “I think that’s probably the biggest transition that we’ve seen,” he said.

He added another highlight of his 13 years with the church has been the onboarding of a full church staff, including ministers for student, children and worship activities. “When I do leave the church, it’s going to be left in good hands of very strong leaders,” he said.

Starting Aug. 14, Guffin will become the executive director of Christian Ministries, a new degree program at Samford aimed at students looking to go into the ministry field or attend seminary.

“One of the most common requests that Samford gets from prospective students is for a Christian ministries major,” Guffin said, so the powers at the university decided to create a new program.

Over the next school year, Guffin said he and the team at the school will be designing the curriculum for the program, and hopefully will have a few classes ready to go for the fall 2018 semester.

He said he is excited to help create a program that will get students involved in ministry activities earlier, and that while unique and challenging, he is looking forward to the opportunity.

He also said he doesn’t plan on letting his relationships with LPBC members and Liberty Park residents deteriorate.

“My taking this next step is not a step away from Liberty Park; it’s a step toward the next thing I think God wants me to do,” he said.