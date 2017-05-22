Little Free Libraries bring books, community together

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. The Lili Pad at Heights Village in Cahaba Heights has a new Little Free Library.

Around the country, if you spot what looks like a giant birdhouse filled with books, you’ve likely stumbled upon a Little Free Library.

In 2009, two individuals in Wisconsin began what has grown into a worldwide phenomenon of sharing books within a community.

Little Free Libraries are typically small, many taking the shape of small houses, and are placed in areas frequented by community members.

Community members are encouraged to take a book they are interested in reading and replace it with one they’ve finished and want to share. Or, if one has extra books lying around, Little Free Libraries can be used as a recycling outlet.

Earlier this year, Cahaba Heights got a new Little Free Library in the heart of town when The Lili Pad “planted” one in a flowerpot out front.

Katherine McRee, co-owner of the store, said she had seen people talking about the concept on social media and looked into what it would take.

McRee said she was able to find a model already built online, and along with some help from the community, has stocked it with children’s books.

Little Free Libraries aren’t new in the area — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has one on the corner of Crosshaven Drive and Overton Road — but McRee said she had the idea that one at the Heights Village shopping center could be used by families who are going to the newly opened Meadowlawn Park.

“It just encourages more of a village feel,” she said of families walking around Cahaba Heights, stopping in shops and visiting restaurants.

And already she said she has seen pretty good turnover of the books, and that occasionally she has children bring books into her shop to read in the play area.

And The Lili Pad won’t be on its own for long.

Emily Hamacheck of Higher Ground Coffee said her team is planning on building and setting up one in front of their shop at Cahaba Heights Court in the near future.

The neighboring communities of Mountain Brook and Homewood also have a network of the tiny libraries and are part of the nearly 50,000 that exist in more than 70 countries.

For more information about Little Free Libraries, or how to create one, go to littlefreelibrary.org.

Looking to start your own Little Free Library?

► Step 1: Make sure your library is legal. Zoning and code officials with the city of Vestavia Hills said that Little Free Libraries should only be on commercial or institutional property, must not be in a public right-of-way, and their use must not block traffic.

► Step 2: Construct or purchase a box. There are many places to purchase already-constructed libraries. For those wanting to construct their own, plans and how-to videos are available at littlefreelibrary.org.

► Step 3: Stock your box. The Little Free Library organization offers the option to purchase a library exchange as part of the registration process, but many libraries are filled by donations from the community.

► Step 4: Register your library. To become an official Little Free Library and be listed on an area map, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

Visit littlefreelibrary.org for more information.