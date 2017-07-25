Life Labs class teaches children soft skills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Noelle Ward. Kids participate in learning soft skills at the Life Labs class.

“Before I went to Life Labs, I didn’t really know how to actually conversate [sic] with new people. [Life Labs] taught us how to ask open ended questions, how to make eye contact and how to actually listen to people,” said Christopher, a Southminster elementary student who spent three days in his local Life Labs program before feeling a few-found confidence in his communication skills.

These types of life lessons Christopher describes are just some of the many “soft” skills students who participate in Life Labs will learn.

“Soft skills are character traits and interpersonal skills that characterize a person’s relationship with other people,” said Noelle Ward, founder of Life Labs. “Soft skills are considered a complement to hard skills, which refer to a person’s knowledge and occupational skills.”

Other lessons taught at Life Labs include how to initiate, maintain and close conversations with peers and adults, speak clearly and confidently, make a great first impression with handshakes and eye contact, learn to deal with relationships and various personalities at school, get invited back over to parties and sleepovers, display respect and common courtesies, read body language and more.

Not only do children learn lessons that help them in their current relationships at home and at school, Ward expects the skills to affect children and the way they enter their future careers.

“The goal is to teach life skills to help our children be their best,” Ward said. “Ultimately, I’m trying to improve the quality of employees entering the workforce by equipping our children with interpersonal skills and habits that create a solid foundation for success in their personal lives and at work.”

Throughout her time with Life Labs, Ward has discovered how much children love to improve themselves and gain confidence. “I love seeing our students go from good to great,” Ward said. “I always enjoy the ‘ah-ha!’ moments I see in our students.”

Life Labs offers two after school workshops each semester that meet for one hour once a week. Each semester will focus on different lessons and allows students to work around their other extracurricular activities. Semester courses are $97 each and parents can register their children on the Life Labs website.

Vestavia Hills schools participating in the Life Labs programs include Southminster Day School, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills Elementary West, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and Vestavia Hills Middle Liberty Park. Several Hoover and other local schools also host the program.

Ward also confirmed Life Labs will be offering a new program for juniors and seniors this year called Adulting — In Real Life. The workshop will be online based and begins in the fall.

An updated list of schools, more information on AdultingIRL as well as registration information can be found at thelifelabs.com. General announcements concerning the program can also be found on their Facebook page facebook.com/thelifelabs.