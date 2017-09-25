Library Spooktacular and Storybook runs in late October

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Participants both young and young-at-heart participate in the 2016 Storybook 5K at City Hall. Many dressed in their Halloween costumes for the occasion.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host its annual Library Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages and will feature a variety of activities. These include a spooky story trail, crafts, games and a sing-along with the Ghoulish Gals. A costume contest will take place following the Ghoulish Gals performance.

Snacks will be provided at this free event.

The next morning, Saturday, Oct. 28, the Junior Board of the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation will hold its second annual Storybook 5K and fun run. The 5K will begin at 8, and the 1-mile fun run will begin at 9. Both races start and finish at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The Storybook runs serve as a fundraiser for the Children’s Department at the Library in the Forest. Youth participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite storybook character for the event.

Registration for the chip-timed 5K costs $30, while registration for the fun run costs $20. There also is a 5K sleep-in option available for $30 that allows people to support the foundation without participating. A commemorative race T-shirt is included with pre-registration for all races.

A post-race celebration will feature food, refreshments and entertainment. There will be a bounce house, live music, crafts, face painting and a performance by Birmingham Ballet dancers.

Colin Moorhouse, 38, of Birmingham won the inaugural 5K in 19 minutes, 46 seconds. Chassi Waddell, 29, of Birmingham was the top female finisher in 25:47.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com and search the event name.