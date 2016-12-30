Library sets up resolution tree

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

It’s time to start working on your New Year’s resolutions. If you have a big goal in mind but aren’t sure how to get started, the staff at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is ready to help.

In early December, the library staff created a cardboard “resolution tree” in the lobby window. The tree will stay through the month of January. Patrons are invited to write their resolutions on paper leaves to add to the tree.

Library marketing manager Holly Turner said the staff will read every resolution added to the tree and find suggestions such as books, library programs and other resources to help their patrons keep their goals. These suggestions will be posted on the Library in the Forest Facebook page, as well as a display at the front of the library.

Turner said a few of the resolutions so far have included traveling more, writing a book, practicing yoga, eating more vegetables and making a scrapbook of 2016.

A few of the library’s educational programs for adults in January include one-on-one tutorials in basic computer use and group classes in Microsoft products, family yoga, introduction to 3D printing, Apple products, tai chi, weight management, using email, Facebook, blogging, meditation and vinyl cutting. There are also regular reading, crafting and writing groups that meet at the library and a lunch series devoted to different health topics.

Learn more about library programs in the Vestavia Voice calendar, or call the library at 978-0158.